NCD tops insurance payout for BSP Life

BSP Life has processed 75,000 benefits worth $67 million in 2021, averaging $250,000 each working day.

Managing Director, Michael Nacola says life insurance maturities and living benefits totalled $44m.

Death and disability payments totalled $12m while health insurance payments totalled $11m.

Nacola says so far this year, 46,000 benefits worth over $40m have been processed.

He adds that over the last 10 years, BSP Life has paid $600m in various insurance benefits and continues to play a major role in Fiji’s financial system.

However, Nacola also highlighted some worrying trends.

He claims their data over the last five years indicate the onset of chronic ailments and deaths at young ages.

Nacola says this correlates with the rise of NCDs which claims 80% of deaths in Fiji.

The highest number of medical claims from 2016 to 2021 was in the 30–39 year age group.

For death claims, the highest number was in the 45–54 age group.

Nacola adds these statistics remind us of the need to take physical and mental wellness seriously.