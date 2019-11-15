NCCI welcomes revised COVID-19 restrictions

The Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the further relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions by the government.

President Dr Ram Raju says this will bring back hope and confidence to the business sector and revitalize our industries.

Dr Raju highlighted the wide range of measures to be implemented is the right button for a “new normal”.

He says the careFIJI App is a significant step, as more and more Fijians are using mobile phones.

Dr Raju urged all business houses to adopt all the COVID-19 safe protocols as outlined in the careFIJI App.

The Chamber has also welcomed the new curfew hours from 11pm to 4am daily.

He says they support this curfew hours until international borders are opened and tourists start coming back.