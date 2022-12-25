NCCI ready to work with new government

The Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has conveyed its best wishes and seasonal greetings to the new coalition government led by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

NCCI President Dr. Ram Raju says their members, who represent a range of diverse business operations, are ready to work with the new government to take the country forward.

He says the results of the 2022 election are a testimony that democracy is very much alive in Fiji.

He has also thanked everyone involved in the process.

He says they also look forward to meeting with the new cabinet ministers to highlight the various projects within the greater Nadi area.

Dr. Raju also expressed gratitude to the Fiji First government and former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama for their assistance over the past 16 years.