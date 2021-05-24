Villagers proud of Kalouniwai’s achievement

Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai was accorded a traditional ceremony in Nawamagi, Nadroga.

It was a proud moment for the villagers to have one of their close relatives create a legacy of his own, and Ro Kalouniwai’s achievement has received praise and respect.

Village Elder, Apaitia Nareki says the appointment of Kalouniwai as Commander RFMF and his recent promotion to Major General is history in the making for the village.

“It’s a proud moment for us to have someone who shares a maternal link to Nawamagi to own that high rank. It is our prayer that our God will continue to shower his blessing and guide him during his tenure as Commander of the RFMF.”



[Photo: Supplied]

Nareki believes the achievement will motivate young people in the community to strive for success.

The celebration was organized following a three-day tour of the Western Division by the Commander.



[Photo: Supplied]



[Photo: Supplied]