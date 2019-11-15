Nawaikula looking for attention: Saneem

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says suspended SODELPA member Niko Nawaikula needs to re-read the Electoral Act.

Nawaikula posted a facebook rant claiming that members of the suspended Party who were in parliament should have been allowed to serve as independents.

However, Saneem has clarified this is all too premature as suspended SODELPA tries to sort out its internal problems.

“It is a Party based system. In the case of the suspended SODELPA, there are 21 seats and the 21 candidates who have received the highest number of votes from that Party are currently in Parliament, in suspension at the moment. Those Parliamentarians are in the Parliament representing their Party and cannot claim entitlement to the seat in Parliament personally. It is a Party Seat.”

Nawaikula who happens to be a lawyer, claims Section 20 of the Electoral Act allows the 21 other members of suspended SODELPA to become Independent MPs if the Party is de-registered.

However suspended SODELPA has not been de-registered, and can avoid that eventuality if it complies with all requirements before the 60 day deadline.

“Since the party has not been de-registered yet, Mr. Nawaikula, in referring to section 20 of the Act, is rather putting the cart before the horse.”

Saneem has also cautioned that Nawaikula does not enjoy parliamentary privilege for statements outside of the House, and he can be held accountable.

“At this time, ladies and gentleman, it is of paramount importance that officials in the suspended party act on remedying the breaches, if they have not done so till now, instead of making such poorly researched statements on social media.”

The Supervisor of Elections has also dismissed comments that he gave legal advice to the Speaker of the House in relation to having suspended SODELPA leave the parliament complex.