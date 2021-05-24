Nawaisomo villagers benefit from recent developments

A recent road construction in Naitasiri will address issues of inaccessible essential services.

Over 300 villagers in Nawaisomo Village, will benefit from this development.

FBC News visited the area and captured the various challenges these villagers have endured in past decades.

Village elder, Anare Seru says this issue did not hinder their quest in achieving various goals.

He adds traveling on a bamboo raft has been a norm.

“Initially, we used to travel by bilibili, every morning and afternoon to school. It was a challenge for us. Then we were advised to walk on foot after a student from the village drowned along the Wainimala River. Those challenges have motivated us to excel academically.”

Another village elder, Sekaia Qounadvou says they are grateful for the new road.

“The new road has helped us a lot. It was something we’ve been longing for years. We are glad that delivery trucks can now reach the village to transport the farmers to sell their produce at the Suva or Nausori market.”

After years of challenges, the village elders also decided to stage a fundraising drive to establish a new school.

Seru says two years later they constructed a few classrooms for those in Year 3 to 8.

Villagers are also cleaning up their school compound as they gear up for another academic year.