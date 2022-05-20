Nawaikula’s fate to be known today

Nikolau Nawaikula. [File Photo]

The fate of former Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament Nikolau Nawaikula will be known today.

The politician was convicted of knowingly providing false information about his permanent residence to the parliament secretariat by the High Court earlier this month.

Nawaikula lied about his residence being in Buca village, Vanua Levu, and obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020 while claiming parliamentary allowances.

Through his lawyer, the former MP had sought forgiveness from the general population and requested a suspended sentence.

His lawyer has also indicated that Nawaikula is willing to repay the amount he claimed in allowances.

He has had his practicing certificate cancelled, meaning he cannot carry out the duties of a lawyer and has also been dismissed from parliament.

The presiding judge will deliver sentence this morning.