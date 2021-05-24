Nawaikula was not on list of suspects: Former SG

Former Secretary-General to Parliament Viniana Namosimalua says Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula was not on her list of suspects when she had reported the matter to Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Namosimalua had written a letter to the Solicitor General stating that her staff felt that certain members lived in Suva but claimed travel and accommodation allowances following which she had reported the matter to FICAC.

During cross-examination by the defence, she had not submitted anything about Nawaikula.

However, she did say that FICAC had carried out an inquiry after the complaint was lodged.

Defence Counsel Sevuloni Valenitabua then asked Namosimalua whether the Parliamentary Remuneration Act 2014 or the booklet they complied with stated what a permanent residence was.

She said it was only stated by the Solicitor General after she had written a letter to him raising concerns about the claims.

Namosimalua also testified that she is not aware of whether anyone informed the Opposition MP that travel and accommodation allowances claimed by him were wrong.

She had earlier testified that when amendments were made by the Finance Unit she would be notified about it via a phone call.

Nawaikula is alleged to have breached the Parliamentary Remunerations Act of 2014.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has charged Nawaikula with one count of giving false information to a Public Servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

He allegedly gave false information that his permanent place of residence was Buca village in Buca Bay, and allegedly obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Two more witnesses are expected to take the stand today.