Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

News

Nawaikula used same taxi receipts on two islands

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 30, 2022 12:29 pm
Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula.

Eight prosecution witnesses, Peniasi Daveta testified in court today that he has now come to realize that double payments were made to Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula between 2019 and 2020.

Several claim forms filled by Daveta on behalf of Nawaikula were shown in the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court.

Daveta who is a Communications Officer with the Social Democratic Liberal Party, says the travel and accommodation claim forms or GP8 and GP21 were signed by Opposition MPs prior to all the details being filled.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the details are entered upon receiving the receipts and acquittals to ease the workload for opposition members of parliament.

Daveta says he and a senior officer in the Opposition office used to verify the information provided by the MPs before filling in the claim forms and submitting them to the Secretary-General to Parliament.

He claims in some instances, due to the absence of receipts and acquittals, Daveta would write letters on behalf of Nawaikula and use an electronic signature of the MP to submit claims.

He also told the court that in these instances, he would call Nawaikula to brief him on the content of the letters.

The court heard that in one instance Nawaikula made travel claims with two different receipts listing travel from Nabouwalu to Natovi for $55.90, and Savusavu to Nabouwalu for $250 on the same day.

Prosecutor Rashmi Aslam asked Daveta whether he had picked this up, and raised any issue.

Daveta said if he had noticed it, he would have raised it with his Supervisor.

Prosecution also submitted three different taxi receipts which Nawaikula used to make travel claims indicating he travelled between Savusavu and Buca in Vanua Levu, and from Nausori Airport to Koronivia in Viti levu.

The prosecution questioned how the same taxi was used in Vanua Levu and Viti Levu as shown in the receipts because all the receipts were in sequence.

He then quipped whether Nawaikula had loaded the taxi onto the plane to travel to Viti Levu.

Daveta agreed that there were issues with the acquittals and that it was not possible to use the same taxi in Vanua Levu and Viti Levu.

Nawaikula’s defense lawyer will re-examine Daveta this afternoon.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.