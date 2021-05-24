Nawaikula used same taxi receipts on two islands

Eight prosecution witnesses, Peniasi Daveta testified in court today that he has now come to realize that double payments were made to Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula between 2019 and 2020.

Several claim forms filled by Daveta on behalf of Nawaikula were shown in the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court.

Daveta who is a Communications Officer with the Social Democratic Liberal Party, says the travel and accommodation claim forms or GP8 and GP21 were signed by Opposition MPs prior to all the details being filled.

He says the details are entered upon receiving the receipts and acquittals to ease the workload for opposition members of parliament.

Daveta says he and a senior officer in the Opposition office used to verify the information provided by the MPs before filling in the claim forms and submitting them to the Secretary-General to Parliament.

He claims in some instances, due to the absence of receipts and acquittals, Daveta would write letters on behalf of Nawaikula and use an electronic signature of the MP to submit claims.

He also told the court that in these instances, he would call Nawaikula to brief him on the content of the letters.

The court heard that in one instance Nawaikula made travel claims with two different receipts listing travel from Nabouwalu to Natovi for $55.90, and Savusavu to Nabouwalu for $250 on the same day.

Prosecutor Rashmi Aslam asked Daveta whether he had picked this up, and raised any issue.

Daveta said if he had noticed it, he would have raised it with his Supervisor.

Prosecution also submitted three different taxi receipts which Nawaikula used to make travel claims indicating he travelled between Savusavu and Buca in Vanua Levu, and from Nausori Airport to Koronivia in Viti levu.

The prosecution questioned how the same taxi was used in Vanua Levu and Viti Levu as shown in the receipts because all the receipts were in sequence.

He then quipped whether Nawaikula had loaded the taxi onto the plane to travel to Viti Levu.

Daveta agreed that there were issues with the acquittals and that it was not possible to use the same taxi in Vanua Levu and Viti Levu.

Nawaikula’s defense lawyer will re-examine Daveta this afternoon.