Nawaikula to take plea on case of professional misconduct

Nikolau Nawaikula.

Convicted Politician Nikolau Nawaikula will take his plea in July on a charge of professional misconduct.

The former Member of Parliament who is serving two-years imprisonment appeared before the Independent Legal Services Commission yesterday for two different matters.

In this matter, it’s alleged that Nawaikula acted or received instruction from a plaintiff company, a conduct which is a breach of rule 1.5 of the Rules of Professional Conduct and Practice and an act of professional misconduct.

The ILSC was told that the proposed agreed facts have been forwarded to Nawaikula’s lawyer Sevuloni Valenitabua.

Valenitabua informed the ILSC that his email address has changed and therefore he requested the documents to be forwarded to his new email.

As a result, Nawaikula will take his plea on July 19th.

Meanwhile, Nawaikula is serving time for lying about his residence being in Buca village, Vanua Levu, and obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020 while claiming parliamentary allowances.

The former MP on May 3rd was convicted of knowingly providing false information about his permanent residence to the parliament secretariat.

He will be appealing his conviction and sentence today.