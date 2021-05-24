Nawaikula to be re-instated as MP

SODELPA member Niko Nawaikula is to return as a member of parliament.
This is the ruling of the Court of Disputed Return this afternoon.
Nawaikula must also be re-instated in the National Register of Voters.
More details soon.
