Nawaikula out of Parliament

Nikolau Nawaikula is as of today no longer a Member of Parliament.

He has also been disqualified from contesting the General Election 2022.

This comes after he was last week found guilty on two counts of was found guilty of one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

He obtained $20,201.35 in travel reimbursements and between August 2019 and April 2020.

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau says the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament has been informed.

With Nawaikula’s seat having also been declared vacant, SODELPA will have to fill this seat with the next candidate from the 2018 General Election and this will be Mere Samisoni.