Nawaikula ordered to pay cost to FBC

The Court of Appeal has ordered SODELPA MP Niko Nawaikula to pay $3,000 cost to Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and its Chief Executive Officer after an appeals hearing did not proceed today.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and its Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum had appealed against a High Court judgment in favour of Nawaikula’s Facebook post stating the comments against the company and its CEO were not defamatory.

In 2017, Nawaikula had posted that Sayed-Khaiyum was responsible for the strike at Air Terminal Services during his time as Board Chair.

The MP had also posted about FBC’s $21.5m loan questioning why it wasn’t investigated by FICAC.

FBC and Sayed-Khaiyum’s lawyer had appealed on several grounds, one of which was that the Judge had erred in fact and law.

They argue that the Judge failed to properly evaluate all the evidence presented before the High Court.

They also say that the Judge erred in law and fact by not holding that as a result of the posting the first and second appellant’s business operations suffered considerably.

They also claim that Nawaikula acted with malice and in a high-handed manner in posting defamatory statements entitling the appellant to punitive and aggravated damages and that Nawaikula even refused to apologize or retract the post.

The matter was to proceed for hearing today however Nawaikula informed the court that he has engaged a new lawyer.

The lawyer informed the court that he is not ready to proceed as he has just come on record and sought time from the court to go through the documents.

A hearing date has been fixed for May.