Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended |Omicron too transmissible to be contained: Dr Fong|16 COVID deaths recorded|
Full Coverage

News

Nawaikula ordered to pay cost to FBC

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 2, 2022 4:33 pm
SODELPA MP Niko Nawaikula. [File Photo]

The Court of Appeal has ordered SODELPA MP Niko Nawaikula to pay $3,000 cost to Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and its Chief Executive Officer after an appeals hearing did not proceed today.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and its Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum had appealed against a High Court judgment in favour of Nawaikula’s Facebook post stating the comments against the company and its CEO were not defamatory.

In 2017, Nawaikula had posted that Sayed-Khaiyum was responsible for the strike at Air Terminal Services during his time as Board Chair.

Article continues after advertisement

The MP had also posted about FBC’s $21.5m loan questioning why it wasn’t investigated by FICAC.

FBC and Sayed-Khaiyum’s lawyer had appealed on several grounds, one of which was that the Judge had erred in fact and law.

They argue that the Judge failed to properly evaluate all the evidence presented before the High Court.

They also say that the Judge erred in law and fact by not holding that as a result of the posting the first and second appellant’s business operations suffered considerably.

They also claim that Nawaikula acted with malice and in a high-handed manner in posting defamatory statements entitling the appellant to punitive and aggravated damages and that Nawaikula even refused to apologize or retract the post.

The matter was to proceed for hearing today however Nawaikula informed the court that he has engaged a new lawyer.

The lawyer informed the court that he is not ready to proceed as he has just come on record and sought time from the court to go through the documents.

A hearing date has been fixed for May.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.