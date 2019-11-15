Nawaikula misquotes Auditor General’s Report

Opposition Member of Parliament Niko Nawaikula has again posted misleading statements on Facebook related to the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation.

This time around, the SODELPA MP is using the reports of the Auditor General’s Office.

Nawaikula has taken to Facebook claiming that the Auditor General has raised queries against the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation.

In what can only be described as attempts to mislead his followers on Facebook, the Opposition MP attributes misleading statements to the AOG Report, which aren’t contained in the original report.

Nawaikula claims the report is ‘once again questioning FBC’s government grant as its income…’

However, the original report, tabled in parliament contains no such comment or statement, nor has the Report stated that any such question was raised with FBC.

In the post dated 5th October, Nawaikula goes on to claims that the Auditor General’s report has raised ‘concerns’ on government funding being treated as revenue.

Again, there is no such statement contained in the report itself.

Auditor General Ajay Nand told FBC News that his office does not respond publicly to such matters, as they are bound to report to parliament, and the Report itself was presented to the House.

Since the report was referred to the Parliamentary Committee on Public Accounts, FBC News reached out to its Chair Alvick Maharaj.

According to Maharaj, the Committee cannot intervene since Nawaikula did not make the comments before them during public hearings.

While Nawaikula does not enjoy parliamentary privilege for statements outside of parliament, it is unclear whether any action can be taken for his misleading statements.

Questions have been sent to Nawaikula.