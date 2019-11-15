Nawaikula content with SODELPA’s progress

Five prominent Social Democratic Liberal Party members have thrown their names into the ring to contest the leadership position of the party.

One man who is also making a run for the deputy position is current MP, Niko Nawaikula.

Speaking to FBC News, Nawaikula claims things have settled down within SODELPA and this has given him a sigh of relief.

I’m truly happy about the way we are going now. I was really worried that we were going to split up. Personally I made a few visits to our current leader begging him to do everything to put the party together so that it doesn’t split. This has happened and I think this has come with God’s blessing.

Nawaikula says while he wants to be number two, he will support whoever is appointed Party Leader.

The challenge that has always been there all the time is to make SODELPA truly inclusive and multi-racial. My application is simply to say that if I’m called upon, I will say yes. It means that whoever will take that position, I will fully support them and give all my experience, expertise and knowledge to support whoever is fit.



FBC News has sent questions to party general secretary, Emele Duituturaga, who has not responded, while others we contacted did not want to speak or did not answer their mobile phones.

Nawaikula is up against Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya, Filimoni Vosarogo, Aseri Radrodro, Pio Tabaiwalu, and Mosese Bulitavu for the Deputy Party Leader position.

FBC News understands applicants for Party Leader include Sitiveni Rabuka, Viliame Gavoka, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Aseri Radrodro, Pio Tabaiwalu and Ratu Jone Navakamocea.

The SODELPA Leader and Deputy Leader will be named at the Party Annual General Meeting in November.