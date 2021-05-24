Home

Nawadra appointed SPREP Director-General

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 12, 2021 12:40 pm

Sefanaia Nawadra has been appointed the new Director-General of the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama welcomed Nawadra’s appointment and reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to the development of a resilient Pacific environment.

Bainimarama says Fiji is proud to have Nawadra, who is a Fijian to take on this important role for the region.

He says Fiji has faith in Nawadra’s abilities and his expertise to advance opportunities for a resilient Pacific environment.

Nawadra is currently the Head of the United Nations Environment Programme Pacific Office based at the SPREP Campus in Vailima, Samoa.

He will officially begin his duties on 4th April next year.

Fiji continues to call for international solidarity and accelerated action on climate adaptation and in building resilience, with a focus on the enormous challenges faced by the vulnerable communities, including Pacific islands and Small Island Development States.

 

