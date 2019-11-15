Navy training invaluable says WAF CEO

The new chief executive officer for the Water Authority of Fiji says his navy training will better enable him to run the organization.

Appointed this week, the Australian National, Barry Omundson says his experience from a young age has not only made him persevere, it has been the cornerstone of his success in various senior management roles.

Article continues after advertisement

“Worked my way up the ranks, I left home and school at the age of 14 to look after my sisters and brothers and my Mother and joined the Navy when I was 15. I’ve worked as an Apprentice Fitter, as a Fitter, I’ve worked my way up to the executive level to report to boards of Multinationals and large organizations throughout the time in my life.”

Omundson officially started in the new post on Friday last week.

The ceo contract is for three years.