News

Navy resumes monthly parade

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
November 8, 2021 3:09 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

The Republic of Fiji Navy resumed its monthly Unit parade after a lapse of over six months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The parade was reviewed by Deputy Commander Republic of Fiji Military Forces and Commander Fiji Navy, Commodore Humphrey Tawake

In addressing the RFN Officers Commodore Tawake acknowledged the resilience and commitment portrayed by all RFNS members during the second wave of the pandemic.

[Photo: Supplied]

He also thanked the officers for their ongoing assistance to the Health Ministry in the fight against COVID-19.

They were also reminded that the cyclone season has started and all RFNS members must remain vigilant while delivering their role in supporting the nation.

The parade also marked the official opening of the RFN Defensive Divers refresher Course which include members of the Land Force and Fiji Police Diving teams.

