News

Navy reaffirms support

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 5, 2021 3:55 pm
[Source: Republic of Fiji Navy]

Fiji Navy vessel RFNS Savenaca has intercepted and queried 14 fishing vessels operating in Fijian waters.

This was done during the 10 days operation as part of the past week’s sovereignty patrol.

The Fiji Navy says all vessels sighted were compliant and of good standing.

Article continues after advertisement

Its Operations Center and the Fiji Maritime Surveillance Centre also provided support during the surveillance operation.


[Source: Republic of Fiji Navy]

The RFNS Savenaca also participated in regional Fisheries operations ‘Tui Moana’ which involved countries from the South Pacific region and coordinated by the Pacific Forums Fisheries Agency based out of Solomon Islands.

Five patrol vessels from the region and a maritime surveillance aircraft from New Zealand participated in the operations.

Today marks International Day for the Fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing and Fiji Navy says it will continue to support national and regional efforts in sustainable fisheries.

The Navy will continue to work with national partners like the Ministry of Fisheries to support Fiji’s efforts to detect and deter IUU in our waters and the Pacific which helps maintain fisheries for future generations.

