Navy celebrates Brown’s 100th birthday

Navy Commander, Commodore Humphrey Tawake.

The Fiji Navy took some time today to celebrate the 100th birthday of Jean Brown, the wife of the first Commander, the late Captain Stanley Brown.

Navy Commander, Commodore Humphrey Tawake says it is important to honour Brown upon reaching the centurion milestone.

“Noting that she is still there, cheerful. We must acknowledge the contribution she has made, not only to the Navy, but the whole family as well.”

Commodore Tawake says Brown now lives in Savusavu with her daughter and son-in-law.

The Fiji Navy band held a small celebration at the Togalevu base, outside Lami Town, in honour of Brown’s birthday.