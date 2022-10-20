Navuso Agriculture Technical Institute has potential: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has directed government officials, in particular, the Ministry of Agriculture to look into how the Navuso Agriculture Technical Institute can be further assisted.

Bainimarama is in Navuso today to officiate the Institute’s Bamford Student Farmers Scheme.

The scheme allows students to cultivate 4 acres of land each to plant ginger and Tausala, which is a variety of Dalo.

Uraia Waibuta, the Institute’s head, says they give a $4,500 loan to students to cultivate an acre of land, and once they harvest, they must pay back half of the returns to the Institute.

Waibuta says they are grateful to the government for the support granted to them financially, but more help is needed.

The Prime Minister says he is impressed by what the institute can offer and is optimistic about the future.

Bainimarama told the Agriculture Permanent Secretary and government officials at the event to assist the school as the school has the potential to grow Fiji’s agriculture sector.