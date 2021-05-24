Home

News

Navua widow heartbroken after wrong body cremated

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 6, 2022 1:01 pm
The late Rajnil Chand

A grieving family in Navua is in more pain today after discovering that the body of their loved one was mistakenly switched at the Suva morgue this week.

Former Navua and national midfielder, Rajnil Chand passed away at his home in Rovadrau in Navua over the weekend.

The family held the funeral yesterday only to find out today that they had conducted the funeral rites with someone else’s body.

The deceased’s wife, Ranjana Chand says her brother-in-law was at the CWM hospital when the post mortem was conducted and he had seen the body.

When they received the body, the family claimed they were told not to unwrap it due to the chance of possible COVID contamination.

The widow says she is shattered as according to customary funeral rites, she offered her wedding costume and Chand’s soccer jersey to be cremated with the body of a stranger.

Chand says her family was informed of the incident by a Nakasi family who received her husband’s body by mistake.

She adds that they will conduct the funeral rites with the correct body again today.

Meanwhile, Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says he is aware of the incident and is very concerned.

Dr Waqainabete says he has asked officials to come forward with details of what happened.

He says a proper investigation will be carried out to ascertain what happened, deal with it appropriately and reach out to the family as well.

Dr Waqainabete says this morning, a family member called to inform him about the incident and offered his sincere apologies and condolence to the family.

