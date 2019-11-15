Navua driver charged with five-year-old’s death remanded

The man who allegedly caused the death of a five-year-old girl in Navua has been further remanded in police custody.

Peni Nayacalevu appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court in a special sitting this morning.

Nayacalevu is charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death.

It is alleged that on Monday, he drove a vehicle on Tokotoko Road in Navua in a manner that caused the death of the girl.

The case will be recalled on January 2nd.