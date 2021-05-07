Navua accident lands man in hospital 

An accident at Naitata in Navua yesterday afternoon has resulted in a 36-year-old driver being admitted in hospital.

The man and his three passengers were returning from Navua town to Naitata when the incident occurred.

The driver is currently admitted to the Navua Hospital and is in stable condition.

Article continues after advertisement

Other passengers were treated and sent home.

It’s alleged the driver lost control of the vehicle, veered off the road, and hit an EFL power post.

An investigation is underway.