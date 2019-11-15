Navratri is a time for self-reflection says AG

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum says Fijians should reflect on how they are leading their lives.

He made the comments while officiating the Navratri prayers in Koronivia Nausori last night.

Sayed-Khaiyum says while Navratri is a celebration of Goddess Durga for Hindus, it also provides an opportunity for people to look at their inner self and how they are living their lives.

“The nine nights it firstly two things for me that strikes out. It is obviously a celebration of Goddess Durga which symbolizes our mothers, our wives, our daughters, our sisters. They are very much part and parcel of our lives and we must value them. “

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted that Fiji is a secular state and the Government obligation is to ensure that everyone in Fiji has a right to practice their own faith in peace and harmony

Navaratri is a Hindu festival that spans nine nights and ten days and many devotees also fast during celebrations.

The festival also starts the preparations for Diwali.