Navotua relocation site identified

Village elders of Navotua in the Northern part of Yasawa have identified their new relocation site.

Village Headman, Ame Rokotuibau says the rising sea level continues to consume homes along the shoreline, and they are worried that the situation may worsen soon.

He adds a proposed relocation site at a much higher altitude has been reserved, and the villagers have agreed to move as the impacts of rising sea levels are inevitable.

Rokotuibau says discussions are ongoing with relevant authorities, as this relocation project will require adequate funding and resources.

“We’ve had some lengthy and tough discussions with members of the community about relocating the village. Some disagreed in the first place, as most of us are closely connected with marine and the land resources. But over the years, they came to realize the impacts of sea-level rise, and they agreed with the relocation proposal.”

Rokotuibau is pleading with the government and relevant authorities to assist in constructing their sea wall to at least lessen the impacts of rising tides in the near future.

He stresses that youth in the village have been reminded to construct their homes further inland to lessen the burden, should a decision on relocation is finalized.