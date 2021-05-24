Home

Navola Nabediva farm road commissioned

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
November 21, 2021 4:35 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

New market opportunities and income generation are now available to farmers in Bucalevu Village Ra thanks to a new farm access road.

Turaga-ni-koro, Epeli Sasau following the commissioning of the Navola Nabediva Farm Road says they will take advantage of this new infrastructure.

16 farmhouses are situated in Navola Nabediva, and 50 farmers rely on the access road to get their produce to market.

Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy while commissioning the farm road says ensuring access has been critical in order for iTaukei farming communities to undertake meaningful commercial agriculture.

He says this is critical to the supply-chain – from the farm, to the home.

Dr Reddy adds this farm road should encourage farmers to expand into commercial agriculture.

 

