News

Navatu Secondary School in Cakaudrove sees improved results

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 19, 2020 4:25 pm
A vast improvement has been seen in the school results of Navatu Secondary School.

This is after the implementation of ADRA Fiji’s Accountability and Monitoring Programme in 2018.

Vice Principal Arieta Beiatau says they have moved from the category of being a ‘non-performing school’ to a ‘performing school.’

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking during the EU Ambassador to Fiji’s visit to the school last weekend, Beiatau says the programme has brought positive impacts to the school as well to the students in terms of their performance.

She adds, the children’s’ school results improved a lot and they have also moved away from their comfort zone with increased participating in school activities.

Navatu Secondary is part of the 13 schools in the Cakaudrove Province that has benefited from this programme which is funded by the EU.

Under the programme, ADRA Fiji is collaborating with the Ministry of Education and FICAC in advocating Transparency and Accountability in the schools

The three-year project which is also being implemented in over 100 communities in Cakaudrove will come to an end in November.

EU Ambassador Sujiro Seam says he is impressed with the results and has reassured the EU’s commitment to supporting those at grass root level through their partnership with ADRA Fiji and government.

