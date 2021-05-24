Home

Nausori Town Council struggling to collect unpaid dues

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 14, 2022 11:30 am
A vigorous exercise is underway by the Nausori Town Council to collect outstanding rates.

Council Chief Executive, Anurashika Bari, says they are facing a number of challenges in acquiring unpaid rates.

She says in some cases, property owners are not in the country, lands are vacant, properties are in dispute, and due to unconfirmed ownership, rates are not paid and ratepayers’ details are not updated.

Article continues after advertisement

Bari says they are working with their legal team and the trustee’s office to iron out the issues.

“We do have our regular meetings where we track and discuss the arrears, what actions we have taken and what further improvements are required. “

She adds that they also believe there are opportunities to partner with institutions such as the Housing Authority and combine efforts to collect rent in order pay their unpaid dues.

