Nausori Town Council staff terminated for alleged corruption

A staff of the Nausori Town Council has been sacked for alleged corruption.

Speaking to FBC News Local Government Minster, Premila Kumar says he was terminated two weeks ago.

Kumar says they continue to receive corruption cases pertaining to the municipal councils on a regular basis.

“If you are wondering why there are a large number of stalls are found around Suva and Nausori corridor, and particularly on the roadside where you can see well-constructed small sort of a home, I would say one of the reasons for that is the laxity on the part of the municipal council workers who have been making money from these people.”

Kumar adds in another case the Ministry is investigating two cases of a dispute between a stall owner and a vendor.

“Do note a stall owner is a different person and a vendor is a different person because they have been renting out the stall to the vendor. If you would like to know the rent for the roadside stall, it’s $1000 a month.”

Kumar says they are referring all cases of corruption to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption for proper investigation.