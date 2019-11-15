Home

News

Nausori ROC Market lays foundation for new-comers

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
August 1, 2020 4:35 pm
Vendors at the Nausori ROC Market today.

Two small businesses are among a few that have set up for the first time at the Nausori ROC Market today.

The opportunity has provided Aahana Group of Companies and Joseph and Brothers Design Solutions a platform to further expose their business and get feedback from the public.

Aahana Sales Representative Richard Pandila says they are fortunate that Fijians are still coming out during this difficult time to support small businesses.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the rainy weather in Nausori certainly did not dampen the spirits of locals. The Group specializes in traditional Indian snacks and savoury.

“It’s all different because the rasgulla we made with the sugar syrup. In Fiji, you’ll get the dry one but we give the juicy one. As well as the Ras malai. And the chips we made our hands, not the machine. It’s very crispy and crunchy. We are specialized in Panipuri. People are excited to buy Panipuri it has a really different taste with different sauce and tamarind.”

It was also a similar situation for Joseph and Brothers Design Solution as customers started placing orders.

Representative Mele Wakolo says with restrictions easing and the gathering number now limited to a 100 – Fijians are back to having more functions which is bringing in business.

“Screen printing of colour vata fabric and t-shirts. And then we have stuff like fabric plant duties making use of the leftover fabric that don’t sell.”

The Nausori ROC Market has received positive feedback from Fijians.

