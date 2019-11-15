Nausori market vendors raise concerns

Nausori market vendors have raised concerns about the new market being built below the road level.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says the market was a designed and built project, and now they are focusing on service delivery.

She adds the Nausori market is fairly new.

“I know the vendors have been raising their concern about the market being situated a little lower than from the road level. I feel that it’s all done and dusted we just need to continue providing services now. That’s what we are focusing on.”

Kumar adds vendors have also raised concerns regarding the availability of space in the market and the town council is working on another commercial project to create more room.

“So we would like to give options to the vendors who are operating from the market and their business size is much bigger and their turnover is more than 100,000. So we will be encouraging them to take up space in the complex.”

Kumar says they are working with stakeholders to address space shortage and providing parking space.

The Nausori market was opened in 2015.