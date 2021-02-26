Nausori man is latest road fatality

A man in his late 20s is believed to be the latest road fatality following a motor vehicle accident along Princess Road near the Waila Treatment plant last night.

The victim from Sawani, Nausori allegedly lost control of his vehicle causing it to veer off the road and land in a drain.

Police says the incident occurred after 8pm.

Article continues after advertisement

A post mortem examination will be conducted soon.

The road death toll stands at five compared to two for the same period last year.