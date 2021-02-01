Nausori jeweler cops massive fine

A Nausori jeweler has copped a massive $15,000 fine for failing to mark and display prices of certain non-controlled items.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission took the matter to court where the jeweler pleaded guilty to the charges at the Nausori Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says it’s their responsibility to ensure the rights of Fijian consumers are protected, especially during these trying times.

He says when they find a case where a breach has occurred, necessary steps need to be taken to remedy the situation.

Abraham says once a complaint is received, a thorough investigation is conducted to ascertain all the facts.

He says FCCC prefers a collaborative approach where possible, as they’ve found that many breaches in the past were not intentional or malicious, but rather, due to ignorance of the laws.