Nausori and Nasinu Waste disposal costs $3.5m

Aerial shot of Nausori Town. [File Photo]

The disposal of waste from Nausori and Nasinu to the Naboro Landfill is costing the two respective municipal councils $3.5 million each year.

Anurashika Bari, the Chief Executive for the Nausori Town Council and Nasinu Town Council says this figure will only increase with the hiking of fuel prices and the maintenance of garbage trucks.

She says the councils are looking at advocating the use of composts to residents as a sustainable alternative, which can also reduce the cost of waste disposal.

“We should start teaching them about composting in the backyard. We had a discussion on how they can reduce their kitchen waste, just by having a small compost. The benefit is that they can reuse the soil for their backyard gardening.”

Bari says an analysis was done in Nausori and Nasinu town saw 27,000 tons of waste disposed in the Naboro landfill.