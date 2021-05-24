Naupoto prepares to leave office

Outgoing Republic of the Fiji Military Force Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto has called on all personnel to support his successor Brigadier General Jone Kalouniwai.

While delivering his final address via RFMF’s social media page, Rear Admiral Naupoto congratulated Brigadier General Kalouniwai on his appointment.

He is urging every RFMF personnel to give Kalouniwai the same level of support that he enjoyed during his tenure.

“I know that he is going to lead the Forces into a bright future.”

Naupoto says he has seen critical developments in the RFMF over the last five years.

“Thank you first of all for the five years, it has been an honour and a privilege to lead the organization and to watch how we have grown over the five years. I would like to say thank you also to your families for the support that they give you to allow you to come in and serve the people of Fiji through the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces.”

The outgoing Commander says the tradition for senior officers leaving after tenure is to hold a parade, but this will not be done for him due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

“This is the way we are going to do our farewells and say goodbye. I will find time in the next few days to come around, pop into your Offices and personally say my goodbyes”.

Rear Admiral Naupoto has urged all personnel to continue to serve the country.

He was enlisted in 1982 and began his five and a half year tenure as the RFMF Commander in 2015.