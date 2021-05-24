Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Government continues to target November|Viti Levu containment zones lifted|Breach of COVID-safe measures risk serious fines|Fijians grateful for the lifting of containment borders|197 new COVID infections recorded|Quarantine-free travel to start gradually|Plans laid out for children’s vaccination|Poverty scheme to assist over 23,000 households|Parental consent is vital: Dr Fong|PSV driver booked for failing to adhere to 50% capacity|Do not let your guard down: Roko Tui Kadavu|Fiji crosses 60% threshold for full vaccination|Vaccination for eligible children to start next Monday|146 new cases and one death from COVID|Villagers await COVID-19 test results|Thousands assisted by Live and Learn Fiji|Minister calls for more innovative practices|Education Ministry working on logistics|Decision pending on containment borders|Ministry diligently tracks COVID outbreak|Fiji on the verge of achieving 60% target|MoH records 131 new infections, one death|Import of medical testing device must have prior authorization|MoH team implementing mitigation phase on Beqa Island|Nananu villagers willing to relocate|
Full Coverage

News

Naupoto prepares to leave office

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
September 17, 2021 2:41 pm
Outgoing Republic of the Fiji Military Force Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto

Outgoing Republic of the Fiji Military Force Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto has called on all personnel to support his successor Brigadier General Jone Kalouniwai.

While delivering his final address via RFMF’s social media page, Rear Admiral Naupoto congratulated Brigadier General Kalouniwai on his appointment.

He is urging every RFMF personnel to give Kalouniwai the same level of support that he enjoyed during his tenure.

Article continues after advertisement

“I know that he is going to lead the Forces into a bright future.”

Naupoto says he has seen critical developments in the RFMF over the last five years.

“Thank you first of all for the five years, it has been an honour and a privilege to lead the organization and to watch how we have grown over the five years. I would like to say thank you also to your families for the support that they give you to allow you to come in and serve the people of Fiji through the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces.”

The outgoing Commander says the tradition for senior officers leaving after tenure is to hold a parade, but this will not be done for him due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

“This is the way we are going to do our farewells and say goodbye. I will find time in the next few days to come around, pop into your Offices and personally say my goodbyes”.

Rear Admiral Naupoto has urged all personnel to continue to serve the country.

He was enlisted in 1982 and began his five and a half year tenure as the RFMF Commander in 2015.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.