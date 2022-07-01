Nature will not be exploited for short-term gain: PM

[Source: Satyendra Prasad / Twitter]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has come out strongly saying Fiji will not exploit nature including the ocean for short term gain.

He highlighted this during the UN Ocean Conference Side Event on Blue Economy for Pacific Island countries in Lisbon, Portugal.

The Prime Minister says the ocean is Fiji’s single most important resource.

”Sustaining an ocean economy starts by protecting it, worsening cyclones don’t only level homes, they can destroy entire reef structures rising seas don’t just threaten communities and alienate farmland, they destroy coastal fishing grounds and carbon emissions don’t just warm the world, they acidify the ocean, bleach our reefs.”

Bainimarama says there is a need to fund sustainable ocean projects to create a Blue Pacific.

”We can call on development partners to directly fund sustainable ocean projects and support many innovative ways that Fiji is unlocking ocean-based finance, including our upcoming blue bond issuance.”

Fiji’s Ambassador to the UN, Satyendra Prasad, also highlighted the need for the Pacific to shift gears when it comes to partnerships.