Nature of Taniguchi’s complaint is private

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem [left] and Hiroshi Taniguchi

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem confirms that he has received a complaint from recently fired National Federation Party provisional candidate Hiroshi Taniguchi.

While not revealing details about the nature of the complaint, Saneem says it is a private matter.

The SOE adds details of the complaint will only be divulged if and when Taniguchi expressly consents to it.

“At the moment, all I can say is that there is a right of natural justice, a right of reply and that any person who has been a complaint against or unless there is a prima facie breach of the law than the right of reply is there before the SOE is satisfied that the law is been breached and we would like to ensure that process is undertaken.”

Saneem says FEO only refers cases to FICAC if it is a prima facie breach of the law or probable breach of the law for necessary actions to be taken.

The SOE adds that in this case, they will have to wait for Taniguchi’s consent before they can proceed further.