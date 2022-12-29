Nature of national debt to be determined: PM

Ariel shot of Suva City. [File Photo]

The Prime Minister says he will soon be informed by Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad on the status of the national debt.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Fiji’s debt may now be above $10 billion, which is a huge burden for a small economy like ours.

Rabuka says Prasad will share with the cabinet the exact nature of the problem.

“He will examine cash flow issue and structure of debt payment. This will be done in a way that does not impede our development.”

Rabuka says government’s specific task include a review of investments in land especially the large areas administered by the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

He claims that there are untapped potentials in the land that can be realized for the benefit of the owners and the country.

The Prime Minister says a study of various contentious laws is needed to determine whether they can be repealed or amended.

He says an inquiry into the overall financial strength of the Fiji National Provident Fund will also be carried out.