Nature-based solution can address climate change

The use of a nature-based solution can address the effects of climate change that we are currently facing.

While launching the International Biological Diversity Day. Agriculture Minister. Dr, Mahendra Reddy says we should form a united front to use nature based solution of our natural heritage and biological resources.

Dr. Reddy says these solutions are sustainable, economical and also enhances and expand the stock of natural capital.

“At the local level we must mount nature based solution to address this localized problems for example our Ministry of Waterways and Agriculture are vigorously pursuing the establishment of Vertiver grass along river banks to prevent river bank erosion. Waterways ministry is planting mangroves to protect sea and soil erosion.”

Dr. Reddy says it is also crucial for us to alter the way we treat our natural resources especially in agriculture and aquaculture.

He says some are treating our waterways as rubbish dumps and this needs to stop as this is threatening the existing natural resources.

The Agriculture Ministry launched the International Biological Diversity Day which will be commemorated with a week of activities including a symposium.