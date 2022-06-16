Nature-based seawalls for 112 villages

Dr Mahendra Reddy with the people of Nabubu village in Macuata.

A total of 112 villages throughout the country will be getting nature-based seawalls over the next couple of years.

Minister for Environment and Waterways Dr Mahendra Reddy says they have received requests and identified villages that need the seawalls for protection against sea level rise, coastal erosion and flooding.

Dr Reddy highlighted during a talanoa session in Nabubu, Macuata that the government has switched to building the nature-based seawall as it is cost-effective, ecologically sound and sustainable.

Concrete seawalls were becoming too costly for the government to construct given the large number of communities that are affected by the climate crisis and need protection.

Dr Reddy told villagers of Nabubu in Macuata, that nature-based seawalls are built with natural products – mainly boulders and soil from the communities and vetiver grass to prevent coastal erosion.

The government provides the machinery.

Two nature-based seawalls are currently under construction in Macuata and one in Bua.