Nature-based seawall to mitigate impacts of sea-level rise

The construction of a nature-based seawall along the coastal boundary of Somosomo village in Taveuni will mitigate the onslaught of sea-level rise.

Minister for Environment, Doctor Mahendra Reddy met with Somosomo villagers yesterday to discuss the construction of the nature-based seawall that will commence by mid-2022.

Dr. Reddy reminded villagers that the issue of climate change continues to be further exacerbated due to a failure to act on the part of the world’s largest carbon emitters.

Communities like Somosomo are at risk due to rising sea levels posing threats such as coastal erosion.

The Minister adds that through more climate change funding, similar nature-based projects would be undertaken by the government to safeguard Fijians from climate change.

Approximately 150 meters of coastal area along Somosomo Village will be protected through the use of nature-based seawall.