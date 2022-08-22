Natural resources can also threaten livelihoods: Reddy

Natural resources such as rivers and oceans that are slowly eating away at riverbanks and coastline that now pose a threat to the livelihoods of many near it.

Minister for Waterways, Environment and Agriculture Doctor Mahendra Reddy says disaster resilience is a key focus of government to mitigate climate change impacts.

He says this is why the Ministry of Environment has undertaken several resilience projects such as opening biodiversity parks and vetiver grass nurseries around the country to protect vulnerable communities.

Article continues after advertisement

“To protect our coastal communities, our villages and settlements who are living alongside rivers and waterways, protecting our natural resources, building resilience and expanding our existing stock of natural resources.”

Dr Reddy recently commissioned a new vetiver grass nursery at Legalega Research Station in Nadi to help vulnerable communities in the Western Division mitigate coastal and riverbank erosion.