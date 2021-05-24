Home

Natural disasters leading cause of food insecurity: Dimuri

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 24, 2021 12:30 pm

Farmers need to take proactive measures to minimize the risk of food insecurity as the country heads into cyclone season.

With 75 percent damage to crops during Tropical Cyclone Yasa in 2020, the Fiji National Disaster Management Office conducted a webinar to relay preparedness messages on food security.

Acting Deputy Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Arieta Dimuri, says it is no secret that natural disasters are a leading cause of food insecurity.

Dimuri highlighted that the Agriculture sector suffered losses estimated at $146.5million following TC Yasa.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Doctor Vinesh Kumar, says people need to be more aware of disaster risks to make decisions that minimize their exposure and vulnerability.

He says planting away from flood zones, protecting seedlings from the wind, securing infrastructure, identifying safe ground for livestock and preparing and protecting seed stock are all examples of proactive measures that farmers can take.

He adds the economy and livelihoods are more vulnerable to shocks and stresses now than ever before and as such, it is vital that all measures are taken to minimize further damage and loss during the coming cyclone season.

