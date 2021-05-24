Natural disasters claimed 60 lives

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu says historical analysis show that since 2000, over 60 people have died during natural disasters in Fiji.

In the past 21 years, Fiji on average experienced three cyclones during a cyclone season.

Seruiratu says they’ve witnessed yearly cyclone seasons where people are dying more of drowning as a result of flooding.

The Minister says almost 30% of Fiji’s population is at risk from multiple hazards occurring simultaneously.

“Let me assure you all that the Government is committed to the people of Fiji in continuing to provide services and platforms aimed at preventing loss of lives, reducing damage to properties caused by disasters and other catastrophic events.”

Seruiratu also says there is no secret that this is a direct result of climate change.

He adds rise in sea levels has threatened the lives of our coastal communities with more needing relocation than ever before.