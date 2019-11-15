Yalobi village prepares for TC Yasa

Yalobi Village in the Yasawa Group is making preparations ahead of TC Yasa.

Spokesperson Misalami Qitawa says since yesterday, the men in the village have been putting up shutters on houses and placing bags of sand on roofs.

They have also harvested root crops such as cassava and dalo for their food ration.

About 200 people living in Yalobi have been advised to evacuate to the church if the need arises.

The villagers are also listening for weather updates and advisories from the government.