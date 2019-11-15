Flood threat still in place for Sawani

As a result of continuous rain from last night, the Waimanu River has burst its bank.

However, this morning wind and rain have slowly eased in the Colo-i-Suva to Sawani area.

FBC News visited Sawani this morning and branches were lying on the road leading up to Sawani.

There were hardly movements in the area.

A flash flood warning remains for low lying areas, small streams, and areas adjacent to the Waimanu River.