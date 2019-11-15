WAF working on providing consistent water supply

The Water Authority is working around the clock to provide a consistent water supply to Fijians.

The Authority says repairs will be carried out and water supply will be normalized once the floodwaters subside to allow their ground teams to safely access the affected areas.

It further says water restoration operations will depend on the weather conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

However, water carting trucks are on standby to service affected areas as and when the need arises.

For Central/Eastern division, all major water treatment plants such as Tamavua and Waila continue to operate as normal, for now.

However, water supply is currently disrupted in Deuba and Navua as the raw-water intakes are heavily blocked due to the ongoing heavy rainfall being experienced since yesterday.

For Western division, all major water treatment plants continue to operate as normal while for Northern division, people in Savusavu and Nabouwalu are urged to store sufficient amounts of water.