Udu Point starts to feel impact of TC Tino

Udu Point residents have started to feel strong winds and heavy rain from this afternoon as Tropical Cyclone Tino moves towards Vanua Levu.

With Fiji Meteorological Office predicting TC Tino to make landfall around Udu Point this evening, preparations are complete says, villagers.

They say with warnings coming their way from yesterday, they managed to secure property and also move to safe grounds.

People say they are expecting the worst with high tide later tonight.

Meanwhile, Over 50 villagers of Nukusa Village in Udu Point, Macuata are currently sheltering in an evacuation centre.

Nukusa villager 37-year-old Timaima Kolora says they are currently experiencing gale-force winds and heavy rains and some of the areas are now affected by floodwaters.

Kolora says tree branches are everywhere in the village together with corrugated roofing iron.

Some solar panels were seen flown away due to the strong winds currently experienced in the village.