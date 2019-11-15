Natural Disaster
Two lanes open at Vunaniu flats
January 17, 2020 10:22 pm
The Queens Road at the Vunaniu Flats is now open to two-lane traffic.
The Fiji Roads Authority will complete the remaining work on the road tomorrow.
The FRA says its teams are on the ground working around the clock to clear the roads for access to the members of the public.
However, motorists are advised to remain vigilant while travelling.
