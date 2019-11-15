Home

Two lanes open at Vunaniu flats

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 17, 2020 10:22 pm

The Queens Road at the Vunaniu Flats is now open to two-lane traffic.

The Fiji Roads Authority will complete the remaining work on the road tomorrow.

The FRA says its teams are on the ground working around the clock to clear the roads for access to the members of the public.

Article continues after advertisement

However, motorists are advised to remain vigilant while travelling.

